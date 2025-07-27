Concerns Rise As Man Returns To Capitol For Third Time

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, State Patrol troopers arrested the man who had twice in the last 24 hours been removed and transported from the Minnesota State Capitol grounds.  

Thirty-six-year-old Dominic Terrell Peace was taken into custody without incident after he showed up on the Capitol grounds a third time.

He is being held in the Ramsey County jail awaiting extradition in connection with an arrest warrant from Wisconsin.

The State Patrol continues investigating how Peace came to be in the Capitol after public hours Friday evening. 

An alarm system alerted Capitol Security around 11:30 p.m. Friday that a man was in the Capitol after hours.    

When Capitol Security reached the man, later identified as Peace, he was naked and nonviolent, and it was quickly determined that he needed a mental health evaluation.    

He was taken to Regions Hospital for that evaluation. It is believed that Regions Hospital released the man.   

Around 7:30 a.m. The man was again seen on Capitol grounds — not inside the Capitol building.    

The man was nonviolent and again taken to Regions Hospital for mental health evaluation.  It is believed that Regions Hospital released the man a second time.   

There are no indications at this time that the man broke into the Capitol. The State Patrol is in the process of reviewing any video to determine his exact whereabouts while he was inside the building. 

