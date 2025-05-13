Air Quality Alert Issued for Minnesota Due to Ozone for Tuesday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an air quality alert for west central, east central, central, south central, southwest, north central, and northwest Minnesota.

The alert takes effect at noon on Tuesday and runs until 9:00 p.m.

The affected area includes the Twin Cities metro area, Brainerd, Alexandria, Albert Lea, Marshall, Worthington, St. Cloud, Ortonville, Mankato, Bemidji, East Grand Forks, Moorhead, International Falls, Roseau, and the Tribal Nations of Upper Sioux, Mille Lacs, Prairie Island, Leech Lake, and Red Lake.

Get our free mobile app

There are people who are more likely to be affected when ozone pollution reaches an unhealthy level.

People who have asthma or other breathing conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic bronchitis, and emphysema.

Children and teenagers.

People of all ages who are doing extended or heavy physical activity like playing sports or working outdoors.

Some healthy people who are more sensitive to ozone even though they have none of the risk factors. There may be a genetic base for this increased sensitivity.

READ RELATED ARTICLES