Northwest Minnesota Under Air Quality Alert Due To Wildfire Smoke
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Due to wildfire smoke from Canada, an air quality alert is in effect for northwest and north central Minnesota until 6:00 p.m. Friday.
The affected area includes Brainerd, Bemidji, East Grand Forks, Moorhead, International Falls, Roseau, and the Tribal Nations of Mille Lacs, Leech Lake, White Earth, and Red Lake.
Purple air quality: Very unhealthy
Sights and smells: In areas where air quality is in the purple AQI category due to wildfires, the sky will look smoky. The air will seem hazy or smoky and you won’t be able to see long distances. The air will smell strongly of smoke.
Red air quality: Unhealthy
Sights and smells: In areas where air quality is in the red AQI category due to wildfires, the sky may look smoky. The air will look hazy, and you won’t be able to see long distances. You may smell smoke.
A second wave of smoke may arrive tonight, possibly extending the alert into Saturday.
Air quality should improve by Sunday afternoon.
Sensitive groups are advised to limit outdoor activity.
