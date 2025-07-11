Northwest Minnesota Under Air Quality Alert Due To Wildfire Smoke

Northwest Minnesota Under Air Quality Alert Due To Wildfire Smoke

Abbey Minke

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Due to wildfire smoke from Canada, an air quality alert is in effect for northwest and north central Minnesota until 6:00 p.m. Friday.

The affected area includes Brainerd, Bemidji, East Grand Forks, Moorhead, International Falls, Roseau, and the Tribal Nations of Mille Lacs, Leech Lake, White Earth, and Red Lake.

MPCA
loading...

Purple air quality: Very unhealthy

Sights and smells: In areas where air quality is in the purple AQI category due to wildfires, the sky will look smoky. The air will seem hazy or smoky and you won’t be able to see long distances. The air will smell strongly of smoke.

Red air quality: Unhealthy

Sights and smells: In areas where air quality is in the red AQI category due to wildfires, the sky may look smoky. The air will look hazy, and you won’t be able to see long distances. You may smell smoke.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

A second wave of smoke may arrive tonight, possibly extending the alert into Saturday.

Air quality should improve by Sunday afternoon.

Sensitive groups are advised to limit outdoor activity.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

35 Classic Atari Games Worth a Shocking Amount of Money

Here are some of the most expensive classic Atari games according to recent eBay sales.

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON