Minnesota Man Arrested for Attempting to Provide Support to ISIS

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Minneapolis man has been arrested and charged with attempting to provide support to a foreign terrorist organization.

According to the criminal complaint, in December 2024, Abdisatar Ahmed Hassan tried to travel from Minnesota to Somalia to join ISIS on two occasions, neither of which was successful.

Hassan tried to disguise the purpose of his travel as visiting family despite having none in Somalia and was traveling with his birth certificate, naturalization certificate, and high school diploma.

The FBI’s investigation determined Hassan publicly supported ISIS on social media through multiple posts and communicated with a Facebook account for the Manjaniq Media Center, which encouraged people to travel to join ISIS and touts itself as a media organization.

Hassan praised Shamsud-Din Jabbar, who carried out the January 1, 2025, ISIS-inspired terrorist attack in New Orleans.

Hassan was arrested Thursday on a criminal complaint charging him with one count of attempting to provide material support and resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

