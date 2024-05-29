Mike Conway Officially Files to Run for St. Cloud Mayor

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A third candidate has officially joined the race to become the next St. Cloud Mayor.

Current council member Mike Conway says he has filed his paperwork with the city clerk. He's in his sixth year on the city council.

He says his top priorities are crime and public safety, maintaining infrastructure, and growing development in St. Cloud.

Conway has lived in St. Cloud for over 30 years and is a graduate of St. Cloud State University.

Fellow St. Cloud city council member Carol Lewis and former St. Joseph city council member Anne Buckvold have also officially filed their paperwork to run for St. Cloud Mayor.

Current Mayor Dave Kleis announced earlier this year that he will not seek re-election after nearly 20 years in the position.

The candidate filing period runs through June 4th. Because there are more than two candidates, there will need to be a primary election in August where the top two candidates will move on to the general election.

