Little Falls — Michael R. Wiese, 86, died Sunday, October 11, 2026, at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Little Falls, surrounded by family.

Michael was born May 5, 1940, in Windom to Alvin and Florence (West) Wiese. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1958 through 1962 aboard the USS Hornet. He owned and operated a construction business for 25 years and taught industrial arts at Sauk Rapids High School for 30 years before retiring in 2000.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2026, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 16, and from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home.

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