Rice — Michael G. Patton, 79, of Rice, died Saturday, October 17, 2026, at home.

Patton was devoted to his family and shared more than 60 years with his wife, Linda, whom he married in January 1968. He was a proud father and grandfather and maintained a close friendship with Jack and Monica Mueller.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; sons, Aaron (Sarah) and Matthew (Carrie); and five grandchildren, Zoe, Steven, Stella, Zachary and Charlotte.

A private burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery at Camp Ripley, per his wishes.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: https://www.williamsdingmann.com/obituaries/Michael-G-Patton?obId=49902349