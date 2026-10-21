Marvin David Lemke, age 88, of Albany, MN, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2026, just days before his 89th birthday. Funeral Service for Marvin will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 22, 2026, with a time for visitation one hour before the service at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Farming Township, MN. Interment will take place immediately after the service at the Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Marvin was born at home on the family farm on October 24, 1937, to the late Theodore and Anna (Odenbrett) Lemke.

Marvin was a friendly man who treasured his farm and the life he built there. He raised cattle well into his early 80s, tending them with dedication and care. His farm was more than a place to live; it was the place he loved and where he felt at home. Animals held a special place in Marvin’s heart. Over the years, he shared his home with many cats, chickens, and a faithful dog who was his much-loved companion. His dog passed away just 2 months before him.

Marvin also enjoyed life’s simple pleasures. Judy’s chicken legs were a favorite, and he had a sweet tooth and always appreciated a good home-baked treat.

Although Marvin never married, his life was filled with meaningful connections. His neighbors became family, looking out and caring for him over the years. Those close friendships brought companionship and support and were a cherished part of his life.

Marvin is survived by his 5 nieces and nephews, Scott (Christy) Lemke; Shannon Lemke, Melissa (Terry) Newman, Michael (Jeanette) Lemke, and Aaron Lemke; and 11 grandnieces and grandnephews; as well as many cherished and beloved friends and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ed; and infant twin brothers.

Marvin will be fondly remembered for his friendly nature, his love for his animals, and the bond he shared with his neighbors who held him close. His presence will be deeply missed by those who knew and cared for him.