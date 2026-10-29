Princeton — Jan L. Smith, 69, of Princeton, died Sunday, October 25, 2026, at Elim Wellspring Health Care Center in Princeton.

Smith was born October 7, 1957, in St. Paul to Roderic and Jeanne (Weimer) Smith. She graduated from Highland Park High School and worked as a retirement specialist at IBEW.

She is survived by her siblings, Sandy Edlund, Debbie Smith, and Michael Smith; niece, Mallory Smith; nephew, Colin Smith; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; twin sister, Lynda Smith; horse, Isaac; and cat, Honey.

Memorials are preferred to Ruff Start Rescue in Princeton.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: https://www.williamsdingmann.com/obituaries/Jan-L-Smith?obId=49982353