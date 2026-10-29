Sartell — Marilyn A. Kreiling, 80, died Monday, October 26, 2026, at St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by her family after a six-year battle with Stage IV lung cancer.

Kreiling was born June 29, 1946, in Minneapolis to William and Joyce (Lauverenz) Blesi. She married Terry Kreiling on June 20, 1969. She lived in the Brainerd Lakes area before moving to Sartell. She enjoyed going to the casino, playing bingo, feeding neighborhood rabbits, sitting in the sunshine, taking walks, and spending time with her grandchildren, especially putting puzzles together.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, November 6, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Sartell. Visitation will be held one hour before the service. Rev. Justin Hesterman will officiate.

She is survived by her husband, Terry; children, Eva Kreiling, Terri Benhardus and Aaron Kreiling; five grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Dawn Vanlith, Debrah Steinke and Robin Smith.

She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Billie Jo Snow.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Read the full obituary: https://www.williamsdingmann.com/obituaries/Marilyn-A-Kreiling?obId=50005324