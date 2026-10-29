Sartell — Debbie Rose Swenson died Monday, October 19, 2026.

Swenson was born and raised in Hatton, North Dakota, and graduated from Hatton High School in 1968. She earned her nursing degree in Wahpeton in 1970 and worked at St. Luke’s Hospital in Fargo before leaving nursing to raise her children. She later worked at Herberger’s, hotels and bakeries.

Swenson enjoyed spending time with family, attending her grandchildren’s activities, gardening, playing cards, watching true crime shows and creating art through sewing, painting, baking, cooking and pottery. She moved to Sartell in 2019 to spend more time with her younger grandchildren. Her family remembered her as a kind and generous woman who always put others first and especially cherished being a mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her daughters, Stacy (Ole) Thomassen and Amy (Josh) Stahlecker; son, Eric Swenson; grandchildren Shelsea, Jaden, Sophie, Abby and Trygve; sisters Diane Tveten and Darlene Gensrich; and many nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins, friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her mother, grandmother and beloved puppies.

A brief burial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 30, at St. John Cemetery, near Hatton, North Dakota. Fellowship and a light lunch will follow at St. John Lutheran Church in Hatton.

Memorials are preferred to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Debbie’s name.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: https://www.williamsdingmann.com/obituaries/Debbie-Rose-Swenson?obId=49965608