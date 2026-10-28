Jacquelyn "Jackie" Ann Kritzeck, age 75, went to be with the Lord on October 22, 2026. Surrounded by her loving family, she put up a fierce fight until the very end, when she was finally called home.

Jackie was a giving, outgoing, and deeply social woman who had a unique way of making everyone feel like family. She wasn’t just a mom to her own children—she was everyone’s mom. Her heart always had room for one more, and she created a home filled with warmth, love, and belonging. Defined by her generosity, vibrant personality, and delightfully stubborn spirit, Jackie was truly one of a kind. That fierce determination was part of what made her so unforgettable, leaving behind countless treasured memories for all who were fortunate enough to be loved by her.

Jackie was famous for always needing "just one more picture" before anyone could leave, for being the go-to "Nurse Jackie" whenever someone was hurt or sick, and for her unconditional willingness to take in your dog, bird, kid, or even that lamp you were trying to get rid of—she would always find a place for it in her home.

Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Clem and Corrine Lentner; her sister, Becca Dougherty; and her granddaughter, Charlotte Kritzeck.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Lawrence "Larry" Kritzeck; her children, Mark (Bethany), Matthew, Kelly (Terry), and Hannah; and her grandchildren, Jordan, Alexa, Braydan, Sullivan, Michaela, and Ruby; as well as a large community of extended family and lifelong friends.

Her love, laughter, and unforgettable personality will live on in the hearts of all who knew her—though something tells us she’ll still find a way to get the last word. Jackie was our greatest gift, and she will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered.

The family welcomes support for funeral in lieu of flowers.

Celebration of Life will be held Nov 5, 2026, 4-8 PM at Rudy’s Redeye Grill in White Bear Lake; 4940 Highway 61 N, White Bear Lake

Obituary provided by Miller Funeral Home - Fridley