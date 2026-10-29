Princeton — Lee Mathison, 74, died Saturday, October 24, 2026, at Elim Wellspring in Princeton, surrounded by family and staff.

Mathison was born June 30, 1952, in Princeton to Ernest and Betty Mathison. He grew up on the family farm outside Princeton, attended Princeton High School and lived near Milaca since the 1980s. He worked at Holiday Station and Smith System in Princeton before finishing his career at Flour City Bending in Big Lake. He also learned gunsmithing at Pine Technical and Community College.

Mathison enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, making toys and planters, repairing engines and grilling turkeys for family gatherings. He was remembered as a gentle giant with a big smile and a love for his family.

He is survived by his daughter, Amy Bolstad; son, David Mathison; three grandchildren; siblings Don, Lois, Jean, Joan, Diane and Duane; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barb, in 2022, and his parents, Ernest and Betty.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 1, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Burial will be at West Branch Cemetery in Princeton at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: https://www.williamsdingmann.com/obituaries/Lee-E-Mathison?obId=49981839