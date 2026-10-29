St. Cloud — Mary M. Lindmeier, 81, died Friday, October 23, 2026, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud.

Lindmeier was born November 30, 1944, in St. Cloud to Edward and Agatha (Trettel) Wollack. She lived in the St. Cloud area her entire life and was a homemaker. She married Richard Lindmeier Jr. on December 28, 1963, at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She enjoyed traveling, spending time at the lake and with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, John (Mary Kay), Cherie (Tom) Franke and Jennifer (Lance) Levendowski; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings Ed Wollack, Lorraine (Rich) Ring and Joe (Jill) Wollack; brother-in-law Dave (Lynne) Lindmeier; sister-in-law Michelle Lindmeier; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rick, on November 27, 2016; sisters-in-law Susan Wollack and Donna Wollack; brother-in-law Joel Lindmeier; and seven infant grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 6, at St. Francis Xavier Church in Sartell. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, November 5, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour before the service at church. Burial will be at Assumption Mausoleum.

Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: https://www.williamsdingmann.com/obituaries/Mary-M-Lindmeier?obId=49972562