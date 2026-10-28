Susan “Sue” Ellen Femling, age 73, of St. Cloud, went into the arms of the Lord Jesus Christ on October 23, 2026, at The Sanctuary Assisted Living in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Thursday, October 29, 2026, from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM, at Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Sue was born on February 19, 1953, in Perham, Minnesota, to Dexter and Lois (Aschnewitz) Femling. She lived in Dent and attended the Minnesota School for the Deaf (now the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf) in Faribault, graduating in 1973. She then attended the Technical Vocational Institute (TVI), now Saint Paul College, in St. Paul, earning an AA degree in 1974.

Following graduation, Sue worked as a butcher at Central West Turkeys LLC in Pelican Rapids, before taking a position at Tuffy’s, a pet food company in Perham. She later attended St. Cloud Technical College from 1990 to 1991, earning another AA degree. After moving to St. Cloud, Sue worked as a data entry clerk at Herberger’s in downtown St. Cloud before beginning a 19-year career with the Veterans Administration in St. Cloud. She remained there until her retirement.

Sports were a major part of Sue’s life. An avid fan of the Minnesota Twins and Minnesota Vikings, she knew the players’ and coaches’ names and never wanted to miss a game, whether watching on television or attending in person. She always knew the game schedule and when to tune in. Her love of sports extended beyond being a fan, as she played for the MinnePaul Softball Team years ago and later served as a scorekeeper for softball leagues in St. Cloud.

Sue was a member of the St. Cloud Deaf Club and participated in the Deaf Women’s Bible Study, where she discovered the Lord Jesus Christ as her personal Savior. She also loved traveling to different states, especially with the Senior Citizens group. Sue cherished time spent with her many friends in the St. Cloud area and enjoyed attending Minnesota Deaf Seniors gatherings in Columbia Heights, Minnesota.

Sue is survived by her nephews, Jonathan (Bianca) Femling, Kyle Femling, and Robert Femling; her nieces, Sarah (Patrick) Druay, Amy (Shannon) Dykoff, and Abby (Craig) Current; her cousins; and many friends near and far.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her grandparents on both sides of the family, her brother, Kenneth Femling, and many other relatives.

Obituary provided by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes