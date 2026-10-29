Osakis — Laurel L. Rask, 94, of Osakis, died Thursday, October 22, 2026, at his home.

Rask was born May 12, 1932, in Heaton, North Dakota, to Severt and Lula Mae (Flanders) Rask. After high school, he served in the U.S. Air Force. He married Bonnie Major on May 29, 1954, in Monticello and worked as a lineman for NSP for more than 30 years.

Rask enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, playing cards, gardening, woodworking, polka music and spending time with family. After retirement, he and Bonnie traveled across the country in their motor home, purchased a home on Lake Osakis and enjoyed attending polka festivals. They also spent winters in Harlingen, Texas.

He is survived by his children, Jamie (Lois) Rask of Sartell, Gregory Rask of Osakis and Roxane Rask of Osakis; daughter-in-law Shelley Rask of Monticello; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bonnie, in 2022; son, Jeff; grandson, Derek; and siblings Elwood, Charles, Margaret, Lucille, Harlan, Chet, Larry and infant brother Virgil.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, November 16, at Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Kali Christensen will officiate.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: https://www.williamsdingmann.com/obituaries/Laurel-L-Rask?obId=49989539