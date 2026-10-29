Sauk Rapids — Arlen W. Kipka, 63, died Wednesday, October 21, 2026, at St. Cloud Hospital, surrounded by family and lifelong friends.

Kipka was born May 24, 1963, in St. Cloud to Ralph and Carol (Malmanger) Kipka. He lived in the Sartell and Sauk Rapids area for most of his life. He enjoyed fishing, sports, NASCAR, classic cars and the outdoors, and took pride in his yard. He was remembered as a gentle, soft-spoken man with strong Christian values who was a devoted father, son and brother.

He is survived by his daughter, Hailey (Kyle Andreasen) Kipka of Ramsey; mother, Carol Kipka of Sauk Rapids; siblings Ralph Jr. Kipka of Sauk Rapids, Deb Bennett of Redwood Falls, Ed Kipka of Sauk Rapids, Shelley (Jerel) Mockenhaupt of St. Charles and Vickie Koenig of Plymouth; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and two nephews.

A celebration of life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids, with a time of sharing at 6 p.m.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: https://www.williamsdingmann.com/obituaries/Arlen-W-Kipka?obId=49964727