St. Cloud — Donald “Donnie” J. Roeder, 91, died peacefully Saturday, October 17, 2026, in Cold Spring, Minnesota.

Roeder was born April 4, 1935, in St. Cloud to Leo and Leonora (Forner) Roeder. He grew up on a farm in St. Joseph and attended elementary school in Rockville. He married Eileen (Mohs) Roeder on August 2, 1956, and they shared 70 years of marriage and raised four children. Roeder was a talented craftsman and machinist who enjoyed coyote hunting with his dogs, fishing and playing cards. He and his wife were longtime members of St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, October 23, at St. Wendelin Catholic Church in Luxemburg. Visitation will begin at 8:30 a.m. at St. Wendelin’s Mary Hall in Luxemburg. A luncheon will follow the service.

He is survived by his wife, Eileen; children, Randall, Bryon (Linda), Roxann (Paul) and Jason (Julie); sister, Joyce Luke; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Leo Jr., and sister Darlene Brandle.

Arrangements are being handled by Benson Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: Donald “Donnie” J. Roeder obituary