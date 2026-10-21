Randall — Barbara Ellen Oberton, 77, formerly of Randall, died Friday, October 16, at Harbors Senior Living in Fridley, Minnesota.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, November 6, at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, with Pastor Randy McGuire officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the service begins.

Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Read the full obituary: Barbara Ellen Oberton obituary