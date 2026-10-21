Princeton — Deborah “Debbie” Hoeft, 72, of Princeton, died Sunday, October 18, 2026, surrounded by her family.

Hoeft was born January 10, 1954, in Minneapolis to Russell and Gladys Dalbec. She graduated from Cass Lake High School and attended clerical school before moving to Princeton in 1975. She worked as a secretary at Princeton Methodist Church and at Fairview Clinic and Hospital. She also served the Princeton Police Department for 33 years, from 1986 until her retirement in 2019. Debbie enjoyed gardening, drawing, embroidery, reading, road trips and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Her faith was an important part of her life.

She is survived by her husband, Tim; daughters, Tarah (Eric) Rouland and Jessica (Joseph) Koval, both of Zimmerman; seven grandchildren; sisters, Judith Abney and Patricia (Bernie) Miller, both of Princeton; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 29, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton, with a prayer service and time of sharing at 6:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 30, at Christ Our Light Catholic Parish in Princeton, with additional visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Edward’s Catholic Cemetery in Princeton.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton.

Read the full obituary: https://www.williamsdingmann.com/obituaries/Debbie-K-Hoeft?obId=49903171