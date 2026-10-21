Elk River — Violet M. Negus, 87, of Elk River, died Saturday, October 17, 2026, at Guardian Angels in Elk River.

Negus was born May 31, 1939, in Monticello to Edward and Mecie (Brown) Lange. She graduated from Monticello High School in 1957 and spent much of her life caring for her family as a stay-at-home mom. She also worked at Ben Franklin. Violet enjoyed crafting, playing music with her sisters, playing cards and hosting family and friends. She especially cherished time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Glenn (Teena) Negus, Jody (Robert) Lashinski, Julie (Mark) Lee, Jamie (Paula) Negus and Jason (Christina) Negus; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Jordan; and other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, James; her parents; and her brothers and sisters.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family thanked Guardian Angels and Triniti Hospice for their care.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: https://www.williamsdingmann.com/obituaries/Violet-M-Negus?obId=49892911