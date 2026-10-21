Little Falls — Marie Clara Sandman, 84, of Little Falls, died Sunday, October 18, at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Little Falls, with her family by her side.

Sandman was born January 3, 1942, in Little Falls to Peter and Clara (Fautsch) Herman. She graduated from Little Falls High School in 1960 and married Loren Sandman in 1967 at St. Mary's Catholic Church. She worked for Little Falls School District as a secretary and later in food service. She and her husband helped establish the Exchange Arena and the Little Falls Youth Hockey Association. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and volunteered at St. Otto's Care Center. Her interests included scrapbooking, hockey history, garage sales, gardening and holiday decorating.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 26, at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, with Father David Maciej officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the service begins. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls.

Survivors include her children, Todd Sandman, Carrie Sandman and Kurt Sandman; five grandchildren; and siblings Leonard, Donald, Gerald and Richard Herman, Irene Moore, Helen Bechtold, Lois Herman, Linda Walker and Diane Santala. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Loren and brother Alfred Herman.

Arrangements are being handled by Emblom Brenny Funeral Service.

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