St. Cloud — Genevieve “Gen” M. Evens, 92, of St. Cloud, died Sunday, October 18, 2026.

Evens was born March 2, 1934, in St. Francis to John and Sybilla (Scholz) Mohr. She graduated from Cathedral High School in 1952 and later worked in the Stearns County courthouse, the St. Cloud Mission Office, and at Mary Ellen Fabrics. She was a member of the choirs at St. Paul’s and St. John Cantius churches and served on parish council and in prayer groups. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, reading, and spending time with her family at the lake.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 23, at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud, with Rev. Robert Harren officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 22, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour before the service Friday at the church. Burial will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

She is survived by her husband, Elmer Evens; children, James (Susan) Evens, Bruce (Mary) Evens, Annette (Ken) Bieganek and Dale (Patty) Evens; sister, Patricia (Galen) Zenner; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Read the full obituary: https://www.williamsdingmann.com/obituaries/Genevieve-Gen-M-Evens?obId=49904547