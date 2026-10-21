St. Augusta — Tracy J. Ketzeback, 60, died Saturday, October 17, 2026, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta.

Ketzeback was born July 9, 1966, in New Prague to Dennis and Ramona (Nelson) Nielsen. She grew up in the Clear Lake area and graduated from Tech High School in 1984. She worked at St. Cloud Hospital, the St. Cloud VA and CentraCare, building a career in emergency care, intensive care, social work and hospice care. She most recently worked at the CentraCare Pediatric Center.

She is survived by her husband, James; mother, Ramona Nielsen; sisters, Cherise and Dawn Nielsen; nephews, Bradie Nielsen, Blake Dokken and Tobee Nielsen; great-nephews; and other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Dennis Nielsen, and her grandparents and great-grandparents.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 23, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be held two hours before the service at the church. Burial will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, with a luncheon afterward in the church fellowship hall.

In memory of Tracy, the family requests donations of canned fruits or vegetables, paper towels, toilet paper or monetary contributions to Quiet Oaks Hospice House.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Read the full obituary: https://www.williamsdingmann.com/obituaries/Tracy-J-Ketzeback?obId=49903154