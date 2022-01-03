Michael P. Paquette, 76, Waite Park

December 19, 1945 - December 29, 2021

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Michael P. Paquette, age 76, of Waite Park, who passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at the St. Benedict’s Therapy Suites in Sartell. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Gathering Space, in Sartell.

Mike was born December 19, 1945, in northeast Minneapolis to Philip and Bernice (Provost) Paquette. He graduated from Saint John’s Prep High School in 1963, where he excelled both as a three-sport athlete (football, basketball, and track & field) and in academics. Mike went on to graduate from Saint John’s University and the University of Minnesota Law School.

On October 20, 1973, Mike married Bonnie (Blanco); they enjoyed over 48 years together.

Throughout his career, Mike worked as an employee benefits attorney in the St. Cloud area and owned and operated American Legal Publications. He humbly and tirelessly advocated for his clients.

In addition to his family, the great loves of Mike’s life included God, Johnnie football, and good books. He was a man of deep and abiding faith and firmly believed in the sanctity of human life.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; daughter, Nicole (Nathan), and grandchildren, Jonah, Henry, and Charlotte Overby of Big Lake, MN; sister, Muriel, of Norridge, IL; many nieces and nephews, including Jeff (Kathy) Jennings; and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, and two sisters.

Memorials may be directed to Catholic education or any pro-life organization.