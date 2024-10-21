Michael J. Goss, 76, St. Cloud

October 2, 1948 - October 20, 2024

attachment-Michael Goss loading...

Michael J. Goss, 76, of St. Cloud passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 20, 2024. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of St. Augustine, St. Cloud, MN on Monday, October 28, at 1:00 PM. Rev. JC Duncan will be officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

Michael James Goss was born on October 2, 1948 in Winona, MN to Howard and Viola (Osowski) Goss. In 1967, Mike enlisted in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in 1971. He married the love of his life, Marcia Masters, on June 1st, 1974 at St. Stanislaus Basilica, Winona, MN. They raised their two daughters in St. Cloud, and were blessed to be members of the Church of St. Augustine. Mike worked at Fastenal for many years and retired in 2013. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Marcia and Mike enjoyed their time at their lakeside property, where Mike enjoyed fishing. He would instigate humorous conversations; he could talk to anyone in the room.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, John Goss.

Mike is survived by his beloved wife, Marcia; daughters, Erin (Benjamin) Collin of Eden Prairie, MN, Tanya (Greg) Bonahoom of New Richmond, WI; sister, Kayleen Arneson of Winona, MN; and grandchildren, James Collin, Lilly and Cameron Bonahoom.