New Fire Station Opens At Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A new fire station has opened at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The Metropolitan Airports Commission opened the new aircraft rescue and firefighting station, which is the first stage in consolidating public safety and airport operations into a high-tech facility.

The new $42.3 million, 25,000 square foot Fire Station 2 is about 50 percent larger than the previous station it replaced earlier this month, which was built in 1965. Fire Station 2 is located on the north end of the airport adjacent to the MSP aircraft control tower. Fire Station 1, which opened in 2005, is on the south end of the airfield.

MSP firefighters respond to about 3,200 calls a year consisting of medical cases, structural and aircraft emergencies, and hazardous materials calls. The fire department covers MSP's 3,400-acre campus.

The new fire station has major upgrades in comfort and privacy for the firefighters including individual bunk rooms, locker rooms, a larger kitchen, and interactive meeting spaces.

