Melvin J. Berg, Jr., 78, St. Joseph

December 24, 2021

To celebrate the life of Melvin J. Berg, Jr. (nickname "Joe", age 78), there will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday Dec. 30, 2021 at 2 p.m. at St. John's Abbey Church, Collegeville. Mass will be followed by burial at St. Joseph Church cemetery, St. Joseph. Joe Berg died peacefully surrounded by family, after battling pancreatic cancer.

Wake will be at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph on Wednesday Dec. 29, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Parish Prayers will be at 4 p.m.

Joe Berg was born to Melvin J. Berg, Sr and Elaine (Montague) Berg in Washington D.C. and his growing years were in North Dakota. After completing his Master’s degree in Science in Nutrition he accepted a dietary job in Mankato and then moved (1980) to Wisconsin Dells area, where he worked as the Director of Dietary Services in a local hospital for many years. In 1981, Joe Berg married Theresa Meyer, who continues to have extensive family roots in St. Joseph. They were blessed with three loving children: Jennifer, Daniel and Rita. They moved back to St. Joseph in 1998 to be closer to family and improved education for their children.

His wife and family were deeply important to him. Joe Berg was a family man committed to providing stable financial support to his family while also prioritizing being emotionally present, supportive and loving. He was always ready to give a listening ear. Joe had a deep sense of caring, kindness and compassion for those in his life, which extended to his strong working relationship in his jobs and people he helped. Joe Berg originated from a small family and was thrilled to expand his family with the many in-laws of the Meyers. He has had high respect for his mother-in-law, Josie Meyer and they recently developed a special connection while praying the rosary together every week over the phone during pandemic until his own health declined.

Joe was a dedicated worker. His last job was for the Central Minnesota Council on Aging as a senior linkage specialist. He enjoyed his work for over 18 years and found fulfillment helping seniors connect with beneficial health services and resources. He was blessed with many great coworkers who became supportive good friends.

Joe Berg was a talented musician that entertained others with his piano playing and also enjoyed creating beautiful oil paintings. He was a long-term member of the Knights of Columbus. As part of the St. Joseph Church community, he had fun working in the food booth at the July 4th festivals. He was an outdoorsman that enjoyed hiking, having picnics by the lakes, fishing with family, and canoeing. He found peace watching the movement of water, whether it was across a small lake or the Caribbean Sea.

He is survived by his wife and best friend of 40 years, Theresa; his children Jennifer, Daniel (fiancée ­ lrina), sister Dorothy (partner Lisa), Aunt Janet Clingman, and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, daughter Rita, and his Aunt Sister Bernard (Poor Clare’s nun) and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family expresses much appreciation to his primary doctor that diagnosed his cancer and the many healthcare workers that cared for him compassionately during his journey battling his fast-progressing cancer. We are very grateful for the overflowing support from his network of loving family, friends, coworkers, and neighbors.

Masks are required to be worn throughout both the Wake and Funeral services. Thank you.