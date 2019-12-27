Melrose Shed Fire Causes $800,000 in Damage

MELROSE -- Fire crews responded to a shed fire in Melrose Thursday night.

The incident happened around 11:00 p.m. at Tom's Refuse along Thunder Road in Millwood Township.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Keith Frank, of Pequot Lakes, was staying in a camper near the shed when he lost power. When he went to check on the electrical breaker system, he noticed the shed was on fire.

Authorities says no one was hurt, but the shed and its contents were heavily damaged.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and authorities say the blaze caused roughly $800,000 in damage.

The incident remains under investigation.

