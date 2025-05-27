Melrose Couple Named Zapp Historian Award Honorees
MELROSE (WJON News) -- The Stearns History Museum Board of Directors has selected the annual Zapp Historian Award winners.
This year's honorees are Roger and Jean Paschke of Melrose.
They are being recognized for their long-term involvement, organization, and contribution to the preservation of history in the Melrose area, and for their role in the establishment of the Melrose Area Historical Society and Museum.
Their conscious collection of both two-and-three three-dimensional objects, photos, and documents also shows their desire to preserve history as it is happening.
The Zapp Historian Award is presented annually in recognition of significant contributions to the preservation, interpretation, or promotion of Stearns County history.
