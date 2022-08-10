MaryLou L. Harris, 94, St. Cloud

April 1, 1928 - August 10, 2022

attachment-MaryLou Harris loading...

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of MaryLou L. Harris, 94, of St. Cloud will be 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. MaryLou passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Reverend Joseph Herzing will officiate. Entombment will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 9:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church.

MaryLou was born in Lake Henry, MN to Joseph and Christine (Nietfeld) Patsch on April 1, 1928. After her mother’s early death she joined the loving family of her mother’s sister and husband, Marie and Joe Luetmer in Miere Grove.

She graduated from Melrose High School in 1946 and after attending the St Cloud Business College, she was employed as a secretary at Van’s Air Service and Northern States Power Company, and later as a sales associate at Sears Services Center in St Cloud. She was a long-time election volunteer.

MaryLou married Robert G. “Bob” Harris on January 18, 1958, at St Mary’s Cathedral in St Cloud. Bob and MaryLou were happily married for 57 years and together they raised five boys and one girl.

MaryLou was an avid reader and enjoyed playing cards, sewing, knitting, embroidering and quilting with the St Anthony’s parish quilting group. She was an active member of St Anthony’s Parish, Christian Women, Legion of Mary and Catholic United Financial.

She will be greatly missed by her children Tom (Lynn), Gary (Yvonne), Rob, David, Paul (Jennifer) and Carol (Bill) Ryan, eight grandchildren (Lindsey Harris, Christine Christenson, Scott Harris, Elizabeth Witt, Jacob Harris, Maddie Harris, Sophie Harris and Jack Ryan) and six great-grandchildren sister Ann Vossberg of St Paul and brothers Al (Maureen) Luetmer of Melrose, and Larry (Joann) Luetmer of Annandale, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bob on April 26, 2014, granddaughter Emma Ryan, brothers Conrad Patsch and Henry Luetmer and sisters Lidwina Stacey, Rose O’Connor, Colette Gates, Sr. Nora Luetmer OSB and Marie Luetmer.

The family would like to extend a thank you to the CentraCare Coborn’s Cancer Center, Dr. Don Jurgens, Dr Paula Lindhorst, Dr Patrick Lalley and the compassionate staff and volunteers at Quiet Oaks Hospice.