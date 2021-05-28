Mary R. Kutzera, 93, Waite Park

January 3, 1928 - May 26, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park for Mary R. Kutzera, 93 of Waite Park who passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the St. Benedict Senior Community. The Rev. Thomas Skaja will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to mass at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes, St. Cloud.

Mary was born at home on January 3, 1928 to August and Angeline (Jarnot) Wunderlich in St. Anna. She grew up on the south side of Pelican Lake and attended country schools in the area. To help support her family during the Great Depression, she worked on various farms and jobs in the Twin Cities and sent her proceeds home. Mary was united in marriage to Theodore W. Kutzera on September 1, 1947 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park. She worked at Lantz Optical, District 742 Kitchen Staff, Zapp Bank and the VA Medical Center until she retired. Mary lived in the Waite Park area all her married life and was a devoted member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. She volunteered within the parish in many ways including quilting and working at most funeral luncheons. She was a member of Christian Mothers, American Legion Post 428 and volunteered countless hours through RSVP at Centra Care and the St. Cloud Hospital. Mary enjoyed gardening, crocheting, quilting and mowing the lawn. She was a strong, hard working person whose smile will be missed by all.

Survivors include her son, Jerry (Bonnie) Kutzera of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Lisa (Matt) Kielas of Bloomington and Troy (Christy) Kutzera of St. Cloud; great grandchildren, Josh, Jace, Dade, Delaney and Dyllan; brother, Matt Symalla Jr of St. Cloud.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Theodore (1988); grandson, Michael (2017); and sister, Virginia Keller (2019)

A heartfelt thank you to Benedict Home Memory Care and Centra Care Hospice for all their loving care of Mary.