Mary Lou Garding, 90, Paynesville

May 5, 1934 - January 25, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Mary Lou Garding, age 90, of Paynesville will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2025 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. Mary Lou passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2025 at Hilltop Care Center in Watkins. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Entombment will be in St. Louis Parish Cemetery Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Friday at the Church in Paynesville. Arrangements are with the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville.

Mary Lou was born on May 5, 1934 in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota to Aloys and Johanna (Scheerhorn) Sumbs. She married Marcellus F. “Louie” Gardingon June 13, 1953 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. They resided in Kimball and Freeport prior to building their home in Paynesville in 1958. In addition to raising her family, Mary Lou worked outside the home cleaning homes and cabins. She was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church.

Mary Lou enjoyed baking, cooking, collecting porcelain dolls, playing cards, crafting, decorating and the Holidays (Christmas being her favorite). She especially enjoyed ice skating in her youth and was able to teach all her girls how to ice skate.

She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Wendt of Monticello; Judy Johnson of Litchfield, Linda (Tom) Schaefer of Phoenix, Arizona; grandsons, Eric (Ivy) Wendt, Travis (Johanne) Johnson and Keith Johnson; great grandchildren, Avery Johnson, Sienna Johnson, Hurley Wendt, Hailey Wendt; sister, Kathy Ripley; nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Mary Lou is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Louie in 2016;grandson, Cory Wendt; son-in-law, Curtis Wendt; brother, Aloys Sumbs Jr.

A special thank you to the staff of Hilltop Care Center for their compassionate and professional care.