Mary Kathryn (Krebsbach) Morton, 75, St. Cloud

June 30, 1949 - July 28, 2024

Mary Kathryn (Krebsbach) Morton, aged 75, died peacefully at Quiet Oaks Hospice House on Sunday, July 28, 2024, in St. Cloud with family by her side.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2024 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Reverend Tom Olson will officiate. Entombment will be at a later date at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Thursday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Born on June 30, 1949, Mary was the third of four children born to Ray and Kathy (Forsberg) Krebsbach in St. Cloud where she lived most of her life.

After graduating from Cathedral High School, she married Ron Morton, her loving husband of 56 years. Together, they have two children, Chris (Lisa) Morton of Leadville, CO and Gina (Brad) Dullinger of St. Joseph, as well as three grandchildren, Daniel, Henry, and Eleanor.

Mary worked alongside her husband at R. A. Morton & Associates in St. Cloud. Upon retiring, she remained active in the community both in St. Cloud and in Rio Verde, AZ. Mary volunteered for more than two decades with Centra Care at the Coborn Cancer Center and the Gorecki House, and served in various roles through church at Christ Church Newman Center, St. Cloud, and St. Dominic’s Mission, Rio Verde, AZ.

Mary is survived by her husband, two children and three grandchildren, brother John (Sandra) Krebsbach of Sauk Rapids, and sister Karen (Jim) Moeller of White Bear Lake. She was preceded in death by her brother Mark Krebsbach, and her parents Kathy and Ray Krebsbach.

Mary’s life will be celebrated and remembered as one of unwavering dedication to her family, friends, and community. Her legacy of love and service will undoubtedly live on through the many lives she touched.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Gorecki House.