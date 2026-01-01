October 11, 1927 - December 28, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 5, 2026, at Church of Our Lady of Manannah, Grove City, MN for Mary Hansen (98) of Hilltop Health Care Center (formerly of Litchfield, MN) who died December 28, 2025. Visitation will be one hour before at the church.

Mary Elizabeth (Menish) Hansen was born on October 11, 1927, to Edward and Lucille (Buzzell) Menish in O’Neill, NE. After the death of her mother in January 1930, Mary was raised by her father and grandmother Bridget O’Malley Menish.

Mary attended country school in Gratten Township of Holt County NE through 8th grade. Mary often rode her horse to the country school. Mary attended and graduated from St. Mary’s High School in O’Neill, NE.

After graduating from high school, Mary had a job in O’Neill at the drug store behind the soda fountain. It was here that she met Gene Hansen who had returned from serving in World War II.

On April 2, 1948, Mary married Eugene C. Hansen in Harlingen, Texas. They had four daughters.

Mary took great pride in always having a clean house and making a good meal. Her home-made bread was especially good. After Mary and Gene moved to town, she worked as a nursing assistant for many years. In later years, Mary volunteered at Meeker Memorial Hospital and Kids Stop in St. Cloud.

Mary is survived by her daughters: Kathleen (Duane) Oftedahl, Diann (Kavin) Dressen, Bonnie (Bruce) Wendt, and Susan (Joe) Feldhege. Grandchildren: Kelly (Damyon) Andow, Chad Oftedahl, Casey (Rachel) Dressen, Blaire (Danny) Andrews, Colleen Wendt, Randy Wendt, Nick (RaeAnn) Kranz, and Alex (Amy) Feldhege. Great grandchildren: Cedric Andow, Corbin Andow, Nora Andrews, Gage Dressen, Latrell (fiancé Morgan) Dressen, Donta Dressen, Cora Dressen, Hannah Dressen, Evan Dressen, Ellie Dressen, Hank Dressen, Charlie Dressen, Peyton Knisley, Kadence Kranz, Brandtly Kranz, Kora Kranz, Walter Feldhege, and Vivian Feldhege.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ed and Lucille Menish, husband Gene Hansen, brother Joe Menish, infant daughter Debra Ann, and grandson Jess Kranz.