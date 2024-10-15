Mary Elaine Will, 72, St. Cloud

October 26, 1951 - October 5, 2024

Mary Elaine Will, 72 Passed away on Saturday October 5th, 2024, at St. Benedicts Care Center in Saint Cloud, Minnesota.

Mary was born in Saint Cloud, Minnesota on October 26, 1951 to Donald and Lucille (Feld) Will. She graduated from Saint Cloud Technical High School in 1970. She spent much of her life working as a cashier in the customer service industry. She loved the outdoors and spending time with her son and grandchildren and cared for them deeply.

Mary is survived by her son Raymond Curtis, her grandson Zachary Curtis, and granddaughter Kiersten (Nicholas) Thorson of Saint Cloud.

She was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Lucille, brothers, Donald, Ronald, Herman “Troy”, David, Richard “Rick”, Raymond “Bobby”, and Mark and sisters Geraldine and Barbara.

Memorial services will be set at a later date. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Saint Cloud. Memorials can be sent to Daniel Funeral Home in Saint Cloud.