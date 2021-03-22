Mary C. Kroll, 75, St. Stephen

April 12, 1945 - March 20, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen for Mary C. Kroll, age 75, of St. Stephen, who passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids. Reverend Robert Harren will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Stephen Parish Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 and from 10:30a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday, all at the St. Stephen Parish Hall in St. Stephen. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the parish hall.

Mary was born on April 12, 1945 to Jerome and Severena (Schlicht) Scharenbroich in St. Paul, Minnesota. She grew up in St. Cloud and was a 1963 graduate of Cathedral High School. Mary was a gifted athlete in competitive swimming and diving from age 12 through 21. She narrowly missed the Olympic Trials held in Los Angeles, CA by only .10 second, as stop watches were the only means of timing. She was most proud of her Olympic Development Medals and State Championships. She was a “utility” swimmer, but was best in Sprint Freestyle and 1500 Meter events.

Mary enjoyed many years of League Softball, both slow and fast pitch, co-rec softball at the St. Cloud VAMC, power volleyball and being a refereewith her special friend Marge Roda. Mary was featured on the cover of the Minnesota State High School League in 1976. She also won many state championships in those sports and outstanding player trophies, especially in volleyball.

After high school,Mary went to St. Cloud State University, majoring in Physical Education and Minoring in Recreation and Business. It is there that she met her loving husband, Patrick in 1964. They were united in marriage on June 8, 1968 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Their union led them on many adventures. Traveling was one of their favorites; making three road trips to Alaska, Canada and all throughout the United States. They lived in St. Cloud and in 1974 they moved to St. Stephen where she was active in the Church Choir for over 33 years, was the assistant keyboard accompanist, helped with scheduling music, acted as substitute choir director and lectored.

Mary also sang with the “Jazz Connection,” a group started by choir director Del Saxton, for over 20 years. This group sang at many Benton County Fairs, Church Bazaars and Nursing Homes. She especially enjoyed singing at nursing homes because Mary always believed the best Christmas present ever received was to see the smiles on the faces of the residents.

Mary’s medical issues began 34 years ago, resulting in over 42 surgeries. She was diagnosed with Thyroid Cancer in 2005 and the cancer metastasized throughout her body, lungs, kidneys, skill bone, rib cage, arm bone and spinal vertebrae. Through all of this Mary liked to keep a positive spin on life and gave herself the nickname of “Scary Mary”, for the ability to withstand all the challenges God gave her and to always put a little laugh into life.”

Mary was a life-time member of the American Federation of Government Employees Local #360, CM TEC #144 (and many others), Central Minnesota Koinania and Marriage Encounter.

She is survived by her loving husband, Patrick of St. Stephen; niece, April (David) Wurst of Frazee; nephew, Paul Anderson of Bowlus; and many cousins; her support caregiver, Mari Fischer; and “adopted” sisters, Marge Roda and Annie Trobec. She is also survived by her “adopted” family at Dijital Majik Computer Clinic who were especially important to her. She began with them as a “customer” and was mentored by them over the years in their computer expertise. They all became her “adopted” brothers, especially Eric Chesney who mentored Mary in computer training. They all supported Mary during the years she was with them. She will also be dearly missed by her special “furry” family.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents.

A special thank you to the V.A. “Coffee Club” and all those who met as part of her monthly “retirement group” brunch, who were so supportive through all the good and bad times. Mary’s family truly thanks every one who played a part in her life. They were special Angels who came into her life when the need was most important.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.