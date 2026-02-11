February 17, 1953 – February 7, 2026

Mary Collette Bergeron, 72, of Clearwater, passed away on Saturday, February 7, 2026, at the University of Minnesota M Health Fairview East Bank Campus in Minneapolis. A Celebration of Life will be held on her birthday, Monday, February 16, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. at Rejoice Lutheran Church in Clearwater. Visitation will be held on Monday from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Rejoice Lutheran Church in Clearwater.

Mary was born on February 16, 1953, to Ernie and Eileen (Bergen) Bergeron in Melrose, Minnesota, the second of five daughters. She graduated from the College of St. Benedict/St. John’s University, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and later earned a Master’s Degree in Special Education from St. Cloud State University. Mary excelled in every job she had from serving at Nelson Brothers to teaching at Monticello Middle School.

Mary met her husband, Wally on a blind date in 1978. They were united in marriage in 1983. Together they raised two children on a hobby farm and enjoyed spending time outdoors as a family, especially going camping, skiing and hiking. After retiring, Mary served her community through her volunteer work, including the “Food Rescue” program. She lived a life of service, fighting for equality for all. Mary loved gardening, cooking and a good thrift find. She will be remembered for her kindness, willingness to lend a helping hand and for always keeping your coffee hot.

Mary is survived by her mother, Eileen; husband, Wally; children, Ben (Misty Rinkenberger) and Emy (Soren Larson) Westerberg; siblings, Ann (Dennis) McCoy, Sarah Whyte, Amy Bergeron and Paula Bergeron; any many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father, Ernie; and brother-in-law, Duncan Whyte.