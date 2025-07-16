January 30, 1941 - July 13, 2025

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 28, 2025, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Mary Ann Larson, 84, of St. Cloud. Mary passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at The Sanctuary in St. Cloud. Interment will take place at the Assumption Cemetery Columbarium, St. Cloud. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Monday at the church.

Mary was born on January 30, 1941, in Belle Plaine, Minnesota to Earl and Irene (Bailey) Madden. She married Earl Larson in 1966 and was blessed with three children. They celebrated nearly 55 years of marriage before Earl’s passing in 2021. Mary was employed at Best Buy for ten years and Sears until retirement.

Mary loved playing cards (especially 500), spending time with loved ones, cooking, reading, shopping and wearing her blingy jewelry. Mary was also an avid Vikings and Twins fan.

Mary was a devoted Catholic and regularly attended Mass at the St. Cloud Hospital Chapel, St. John Cantius and St. Michael’s.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Terry) Hagen; sons, Ron (Aly) and Tim (Troy); two granddaughters, Victoria and Erin; three step-grandchildren, Rory (Amy), Thor (Jae) and Angelica (Darick); two great granddaughters, Madelyn and Laney; brothers, Pat (Lois) Madden, Jim (Judy) Madden and Gary (Roxanne) Madden; sisters-in-law, Barb (Al) Hofmeister and Meme Larson; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Earl; parents; brother, Joe Madden; sister-in-law, Sharon Madden; brother-in-law, Dick Larson; and parents-in-law Earl and Helen (Busker) Larson.

Mary will be remembered for her kindness, thoughtfulness towards others, genuine warmth, and her notable skill in card games.