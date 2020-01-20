Mary Ann Egerman, 71, Kimball

1948 - 2020

A Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN for Mary Ann Egerman, age 71, who died Sunday at the St. Cloud Hospital. A gathering of friends and family will be one hour prior to the service on Saturday morning at the funeral home.

Mary was born in 1948 in St. Stephen to Alois and Johanna (Trobec) Stadtherr. She married Jim Egerman on October 5, 1968, Opole, MN. Mary enjoyed bowling, a good mystery story and was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother.

Survivors include her ex-husband, Jim; children, Kristine Egerman (Matthew Lukanich), Dan (Monica), Karen (Josh) Schultz and 4 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Magdalen Wielenberg.