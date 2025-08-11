June 22, 1936 - August 7, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 14, 2025 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Marvin J. Bauer, age 89, of St. Cloud, who passed away with family by his side on Thursday, August 7, 2025. Reverend Jeremy Ploof will officiate. Entombment will take place at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Visitation will take place from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Thursday at church. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Marvin was born on June 22, 1936 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Paul and Marcella (Hoeschen) Bauer. He graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School. Marvin married Helen Smelter on June 17, 1967 in Gilman. He co-owned and operated Sentinel Printing, retiring after 45 years. He was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus Council #5548.

Marvin enjoyed fishing, watching the Twins and Vikings and spending time with Family and Friends.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Helen; children, Mark (Jennifer) of St. Cloud, Debbie (Sinh “Sunny”) Chanthanouvong of Elk River, Jeffrey of St. Cloud; 3 grandchildren and 2 step grandchildren; and many in- laws, nieces and nephews.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, and half-brother Kenneth Hoeschen.

Marvin’s family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude for the love, prayers, and support during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, contributions towards Marvin’s funeral expenses would be deeply appreciated. Your kindness and generosity will always be remembered. The family would also like to thank the staff at Edenbrook Care Home and Moments Hospice for the thoughtful care they provided for the past 6 months.