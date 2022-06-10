Marlowe Christensen, 69, Waite Park

June 15, 1952 - June 7, 2022

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Marlowe Christensen, age 69 of Waite Park. Interment will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud

Marlowe Christensen was born on June 15th 1952 and passed away on June 7th 2022. He died due to respiratory failure at the St. Cloud hospital. The nurses and doctors were very helpful and supportive. They were very informative and caring with all the questions and concerns my family had so thank you to them. Marlowe had been struggling with respiratory issues for several years. On June 6, 2022 he decided to stop any medical intervention, and decided to do comfort care. It was a hard decision to go along with, but the family respected his wishes. Marlowe was a dedicated family man. His wife was his rock and love of his life. Marlowe had two daughters that he loved dearly. He was a big supporter of their goals.

Marlowe was a dedicated fisherman he loved summer and ice fishing, he was always on the water liquid or frozen and loved it. Then he got introduced to deer and bear hunting by his son-in-law. He was really excited when he got his first bear, and was always hoping to get his first deer, but never got one, but he never gave up trying to get a deer. Marlowe hunted and fished until his health made him give it up. His next exciting moment was when he became a grandpa. Kayleigh Aksamit became his fishing buddy as soon as she started to walk. Marlowe enjoyed having his granddaughter with him watching her play with worms and minnow or whatever fish he caught. He loved when she started driving and getting surprise visits from her. He also enjoyed watching his granddaughter at dance shows and competitions and robotics events and tournaments. He also loved the children that called him grandpa (Cora, Phoenix, Raelynn, Katelyn, Katharina). When the Kayleigh and her friends would stop by his house to visit and raid his cupboard that always brighten his day. So, he made sure to keep the food that they liked stocked up for surprise visits from his kids and granddaughter and her friends. Marlowe will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by: Marilyn Christensen (wife) Waite Park, Stacy Christensen (Daughter) St. Cloud, Cari and Brian Aksamit (Daughter and Son-In-Law) Elizabeth, Kayleigh Aksamit (Granddaughter) Willmar. Marvin “Skip” Christensen and Marilyn (Brother and Sister-In-Law) and their 4 children and spouses, Margaret “Jackie” Meyer (Sister) and her 4 sons and their spouses and children, Marlene Emslander (Sister) and her two daughters and their spouses and children, Marlys Hauan (Sister) and her 3 children and spouses. He had many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Folmer and Loretta (Wallace) Christensen, Brother Martin Christensen, Sister Mary Ann Christensen.