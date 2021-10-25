Marlene E. Chirhart, 75, St. Cloud

August 13, 1946 - October 19, 2021

Memorial services will be Monday, October 25, 2021, at 12:00 Noon at the Daniel Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud for Marlene E. Chirhart, age 75, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Interment will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Visitation will be after 10:00 a.m. on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Marlene was born August 13, 1946, in St. Cloud, Minnesota, the daughter of Kathryn (Nohner-Schmit) and Louis Lezer. She graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1964. Marlene married her high school sweetheart, Roger A. Chirhart, on July 17, 1965, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. They happily spent the next 56 years together. She and Roger had three children, Michelle, and twins, Michael and Mark. She was the best mother who stayed home to raise her three children and continued taking care of them with her motherly advice until they reached their fifties. After raising her children, she worked at the St. Cloud Hospital in the Laundry Department for 22 years, retiring in 2003. One of the biggest joys in her life was the birth of her only granddaughter, Allison, who she doted on and was so proud of. Marlene was a devoted Elvis fan, loved to read, and loved a good glass of wine.

Marlene is survived by her husband, Roger; daughter, Michelle (Jerry Morford) Chirhart of St. Cloud; sons, Michael of Sartell and Mark of Minnetonka; granddaughter, Allison Stein; brothers, Jerry (Carol) Schmit of Ramsey; sisters, Betty Gaida of Holdingford and Gloria (Don) Lenzen of St. Cloud.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Daniel Schmit, Dennis Schmit, and William Schmit.