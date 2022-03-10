Mark M. Thelen, 88, St. Martin

October 3, 1933 - March 8, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 14, 2022, at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin, MN for Mark M. Thelen, age 88, who died Tuesday at CentraCare-Melrose Care Center, Melrose, MN. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 9:30 -10:45 a.m., Monday, March 14, 2022, at the St. Martin Parish Center in St. Martin, MN.

Mark was born in St. Martin, MN to Joseph and Anna (Haehn) Thelen. He married Evelyn Ebensteiner on June 17, 1958, in Seven Dolors Catholic Church, Albany, MN.

Mark farmed most of his adult life and worked for Rothstein Implement in St. Martin for over 40 years until his retirement. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, traveling, hunting, fishing, camping, and anything outdoors. He was a member of St. Martin Parish and the Parish Choir.

Survivors include his wife, Evelyn; children, Lois (Cedric) Buermann, Linda (Dave) Klaphake, Joel (Vonna), Lila (Steve) Brown, Jesse, Mark Jr. (Lucy); sibling, Joseph (Renee) Thelen; in-laws, Doreen Hodel, Genny Lochniker, Doreen Ebensteiner, Arlene Green, Marion Wehseler, Roseanne Hemmesch; 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his infant twin sons, Gary and Larry; granddaughter, Angie (Klaphake) Hopfer; siblings, Robert J. (Dolores) Thelen, Fred V. Thelen, Estelle A. (Valerian) (Thelen) Schwinghammer, Karleen I. (Ray) (Thelen) Tomsche, Leon M. Thelen, Virginia S. Thelen, Clifford F. Thelen; in-laws, Albin Ebensteiner, Tony (Helen) Ebensteiner, Eddie Ebensteiner, Conrad Lochnicker, and Ronald Hodel.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Melrose Care Center and CentraCare Hospice for their wonderful care and service.