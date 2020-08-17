Marion Rose Hommerding, 82, Watkins

December 1, 1937 - August 9, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 2 p.m., Friday, October 23rd at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Marion Rose Hommerding, age 82, who died Sunday at her residence in Watkins, MN. Inurnment will be in the St. Boniface Parish Mausoleum.

Marion was born in Rockville, MN. Those attending mass and burial service must wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Please book your spot for mass or view the service live streamed at www.christcatholic.com (if applicable).

She was the daughter of Henry and Clara (Neft) Hilsgen. She married Sylvester Hommerding on April 20th, 1955 at the St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN. Marion was a passionate realtor and loved getting leads by going door to door in her neighborhood, delivering football schedules and pumpkins from their massive garden at the farm. She had an amazing work ethic, insisting she was going to get back to work any day, up to the day she passed. She enjoyed travelling with her sisters and occasionally entertaining her guests with her yodeling.

Survivors include her son, Michael Hommerding; Siblings, Dennis (Ella) Hilsgen, Henry (Toni) Hilsgen, Phyllis Love, and Olive Guck; grandchildren, Nicole (Chris Theiler) Zenk, Aaron (Bridget Becker) Hommerding, and Jacob (Autumn) Hommerding; great grandchildren: Joey, Eddie, Evan, Luke, Paul, Claire, Phillip, Nicholas, Kate; and great-great grandchild, due Oct 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Clara Hilsgen; husband, Sylvester in February 2015; brothers and sister, Jerome, Al, Herbert, Harold, Marvin, Paul, Isabelle, and Caroline.