St. Cloud — Marina A. Koopmeiners, 86, of St. Cloud, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2026, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Community in Sauk Rapids, surrounded by her family.

Marina was born March 3, 1940, in New Munich, to Joseph and Bernadine (Austing) Kemper. She graduated from Melrose High School in 1958 and married Linus Koopmeiners on August 8, 1959, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. She was a homemaker for most of her life. She enjoyed reading, cribbage, going out to eat, casino trips, camping, and traveling with her husband in the family RV. She also enjoyed spending winters in Arizona and treasured time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Scott (Deb), Daniel (Lori), Kelly (Bill) Vander Weyst, Kurt (Lori), Stephanie (Jay) Theisen and Terry (Jodi) Koopmeiners; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister Adeline Kemper; sisters-in-law Donna Kemper and Betty Kemper; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Linus; parents; siblings; sister-in-law Dorothy Kemper; and brothers-in-law.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Parish prayers will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Daniel Funeral Home. Entombment will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: Marina A. Koopmeiners obituary