Marilyn J. Mathison, 82, Foley, formerly of Annandale and Morris

March 30, 1937 - March 12, 2020

Funeral Services will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Marilyn J. Mathison, age 82, of Foley, formerly of Annandale and Morris. Marilyn passed away March 12, 2020 at The Gardens in Foley. Burial will take place at Summit Cemetery in Morris, MN on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Marilyn was born May 30, 1937 in Minneapolis, MN to Edgar and Florence (Wipf) Rignell. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis and went on to work at Prudential Insurance Company. She married Glen Mathison on December 29, 1962 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Alberta, MN. They made their home in the Morris area where they farmed while raising their children. There she was an active member of various groups with her church and community. In 1995, she moved to Cedar Lake near Annandale, MN where she enjoyed her time spent at the lake with family and was active with the Red Hats. For the past several years she was a resident at The Gardens in Foley.

Marilyn enjoyed traveling, especially trips to Hawaii, fishing, camping, canoeing, going to dirt track races, playing cards, board games, puzzles, baking, crafts, gardening, flowers, and loved spending time with her grandchildren and would attend their sports activities.

Marilyn is survived by her children; Loren of Grand Rapids, Pam Kuhn (Jason Smelter) of Foley, Dale of Clearwater and Patti (Wayne) Zabinski of Clear Lake; and four grandchildren; Carter, Connor, Sonia and Wyatt.

Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents and her former husband Glen.