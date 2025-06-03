Margaret R. Altman, 86, Waite Park

August 24, 1938 – May 31, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park for Margaret R. “Mickey” Altman, age 86, of Waite Park. Margaret passed away May 31, 2025 at the Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids. Reverend Brady Keller will officiate. Burial will take in the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery in Waite Park. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Margaret was born August 24, 1938 in Albany, Minnesota to John and Anna (Novak) Froelich. She married Oswald Altman on June 11, 1955 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. They farmed near Freeport until moving to Waite Park in 1957. After Oswald’s passing in 1998, she worked at Grizzley’s Grill Saloon in Crossroads Mall. She retired in 2003. Margaret enjoyed dancing, fishing, camping, being outdoors at the cabin on Grand Lake and being with her friends. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish, Christian Women and the Eagles Aerie 622 Auxiliary.

Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers Frankie, Louie, Melvin, Mike, John and Andrew and sisters Jenny Dumont, Rita Willenbring, Josephine Sadlausky, Anna Dumont, and Alma Altman.

Margaret is survived by her many nieces and nephews and their families.