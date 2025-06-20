Margaret “Peggy” T. Danzl, 102, St. Joseph

August 31, 1922 - June 19, 2025

Daniel Funeral Home Daniel Funeral Home loading...

Margaret (Peggy) Danzl, 102, of St. Joseph, MN passed away peacefully with family surrounding her on Thursday, June 19, 2025. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joseph, MN. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 24, from 4-7:00 PM as well as one hour prior to Mass, at Heritage Hall, St. Joseph, MN. Rev. Bradley Jenniges, OSB, will officiate. Burial will be held at the St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Cemetery.

Peggy was born on August 31, 1922 to Frank and Eleanore (Forster) Beutz. She was the oldest of 6 children, all raised on the farm in Albany. She attended school in Albany and in 1941, she married her one true love, Peter Danzl, in Turtle Lake, WI. The couple lived in Clayton, WI for 8 years, where they began their family. They were blessed with 4 children. Peggy worked all the way into her 80s, retiring at 85, from St. John’s and St. Benedict’s Universities. The pair would spontaneously go on small adventures together including: hunting, fishing, road trips, and dancing. Peggy was an avid baker, every week her home smelled like a bakery, the neighborhood would always know she was baking by the smell of fresh bread. She found sanctuary in her gardens and flowers.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Peter; daughter, Darlene Bukowski; son, Edward Danzl; sisters, Evelyn Rosen, Mildred Forsberg; brothers, Edwin and Ervin Beutz

Peggy is survived by her daughter, Fritzi Rakotz of Foley; son, Frank “Chip” Danzl of St. Joseph; brother, Elmer Beutz of Fridley; grandchildren, Yancey, Meghan, Cory; great-grandchildren, Dalton and Eli.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.