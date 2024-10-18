Margaret “Peggy” Philippi, 95, Waite Park

June 21, 1929 - October 17, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2024 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park for Margaret “Peggy” Philippi, age 95, of Waite Park. Reverend Tom Olson will officiate. Peggy passed away peacefully on October 17, 2024 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery in Waite Park. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.

Peggy was born June 21, 1929 in Clear Lake, MN to Lewis and Ellen (Hopke) Campbell. She married Arthur N. “Art” Philippi on April 9, 1953 at St. Mary’s Cathedral Church St. Cloud. She worked at the Northwestern Bell Telephone Company and later at Eye Kraft for over 30 years. She was an active member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Christian Women, Women of the Moose, Daughters of Isabella, VFW Post 4847 Auxiliary, Waite Park American Legion Unit 428 Auxiliary, and Eagles Aerie 622. She was also a voting judge, volunteered for the Red Cross and at local grade schools teaching children cribbage.

Peggy is survived by her children Deb (Rich) Hansen of Rice, Greg (Rose Mary) Philippi of St. Cloud, and John (Jonelle) Philippi of Cold Spring, 12 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and one great great granddaughter.

Preceding Peggy in death were her parents, husband Art (2021), daughters Wanda Philippi (2014) and Pam Olson (2023), siblings Clara Bragelman, David Campbell and Donald Campbell and one infant brother.

A heartfelt thank you to the staff at CentraCare Hospice and Quiet Oaks for the special attention and long conversations.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.